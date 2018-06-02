Pictures show inhuman face of India in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian atrocities continued unabated in occupied Kashmir as Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred 31 Kashmiris including a woman and six young boys during the last month of May.



According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the killings rendered three women widowed and five children orphaned.

During the period, 314 people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful protesters.

Over 288 persons including Hurriyet leaders, activists and students were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations. The troops also damaged 67 residential houses and disgraced 6 women during the month.

Some photos are being shared on social media show Kashmiri men shout for help as an Indian paramilitary vehicle runs over them during a protest in Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, June 1, 2018.

Three people were injured, one of them seriously, after they were hit and run over by the vehicle.

Under the auspices of Joint Resistance Leadership, peaceful demonstrations were held outside the Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta, Lal Chowk, Hyderpora and other areas of Srinagar, today, to press the demand for the release of Kashmiri detainees and an end to Indian troops’ atrocities in the occupied territory.

The protesters led by Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi and Noor Muhammad Kalwal raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

A speedy vehicle of Indian forces deliberately hit and critically injured a youth who was part of a demonstration in Nowhatta.