Alia Bhatt receives a gift from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister

After Bollywood’s highly adored actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor confirmed the hearsay of them dating, fans have been ecstatic, whereas the Kapoor clan is also giving a warm welcome to Ranbir’s new love interest.

While the couple has still not openly spoken about their budding romance, the ‘Highway’ starlet had earlier taken to Instagram to flaunt the elegant and chic bracelet she received from Ranbir’s sister Riddhima, -an award-winning jewelry designer who welcomed her baby brother’s lady love into the family.

The 25-year-old actor who had always been vocal about her admiration for the ‘Sanju’ star, had captioned her Instagram stories thanking her boyfriend’s sister: “Love it! Thank you @riddhimakapoorsah for this stunning bracelet.”

Earlier, Alia had also received an “Awww” from Ranbir’s mother Neetu Singh on an Instagram post where the actor can be seen posing with her cat.