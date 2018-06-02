Pakistan collapse against England in second Test after winning the toss

LEEDS, United Kingdom: Sarfraz Ahmed found himself batting before lunch after winning the toss as Pakistan collapsed on the first day of the second Test against England at Headingley on Friday.

At lunch, Pakistan were 68 for four with all of their top-order dismissed.

Test debutant Usman Salahuddin was three not out and Pakistan captain Sarfraz six not out.

Stuart Broad enjoyed an early double strike on his way to lunch figures of two for for 23 in nine overs, with recalled all-rounder Chris Woakes taking two for 17 in six overs.

Pakistan arrived at Headingley after thrashing England by nine wickets in the first Test of this two-match series at Lord´s.

Friday´s pitch looked a good one to bat on but humid and overcast conditions offered to assist the bowlers, with Sarfraz´s decision at the toss especially bold given Pakistan had dismissed England for just 184 in their first innings at Lord´s.

Broad might have had Imam-ul-Haq lbw for nought, but the decision was overturned on review because of height.

Left-hander Imam, the nephew of Pakistan selection chief and former Test batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, was still out for a duck, however.

England´s catching, as well as their batting and bowling, had been below standard at Lord´s but when Imam drove loosely outside off stump against Broad, England captain Joe Root held a sharp chance at third slip on his Yorkshire home ground.

Pakistan were now none for one.

Azhar Ali tried to grind it out but his two off 29 balls ended when he was lbw to a Broad inswinger.

England made three changes, with 19-year-old Surrey seamer Sam Curran given a Test debut after all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out with a torn hamstring.

Meanwhile Woakes replaced fast bowler Mark Wood and Keaton Jennings was recalled instead of struggling fellow opener Mark Stoneman.

Asad Shafiq showed his class by cover-driving James Anderson for four.

But Warwickshire seamer Woakes removed Haris Sohail, who had battled his way to 28, when the left-hander carelessly opened the face and edged a simple catch to second-slip Dawid Malan.

Salahuddin, selected after Babar Azam suffered a broken arm batting against Stokes at Lord´s, might have caught behind for a duck off Woakes but England barely appealed after a thin deflection.

Woakes though removed Shafiq, whose 27 featured five boundaries, when he edged a rising delivery to Alastair Cook at first slip.

Former England captain Cook dropped several chances at Lord´s and he needed a juggle to hold this one.