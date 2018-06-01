Ayaz Amir, Hassan Askari, Yaqoob Izhar PTI nominees for Punjab caretaker CM: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said the party has proposed names of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, Professor Hassan Askar and Yaqoob Izhar for the slot of Punjab's caretaker chief minister.

Surprisingly, the names given by the PTI spokesman didn't include Orya Maqbool Jan who Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly said was party's nominee for the slot of interim chief minister.

Chaudhry said he was not aware that the Opposition Leader had announced name of Orya Maqbool jan.

He expressed the hope that opposition and the government would reach a consensus by Saturday evening.



Earlier, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rashid said the party has put forth the names of former bureaucrat and columnist Orya Maqbool Jan and Yaqoob Izhar .



Speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he expressed hope that the government will reach a consensus by Sunday.

The opposition held a meeting with speaker Rana Mohammad Iqbal Khan to discuss the new nominees.

Taking a major U-turn, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf core group Wednesday rejected the name of former federal secretary Nasir Khosa for the post of Punjab caretaker chief minister, apparently after reportedly a clear division on his name in the leadership.

The party has faced severe criticism for withdrawing the name for caretaker chief minister.

But, the PTI said it has decided to withdraw Khosa's name after "public backlash.