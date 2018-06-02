Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

First look of Salman’s cameo in SRK-starrer ‘Zero’ to release on Eid

First teaser of 'Zero' that was released earlier this year 

MUMBAI: 2018 seems to be a good year for Indian cinema as Bollywood greats such as Shah Rukh Khan, amongst many others, are gearing up for the much-awaited release of their massive projects.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Zero’, which will bring together two of the most iconic Khans, Salman and Shah Rukh, is expected to roll out its second teaser on Eid, a close source revealed.

The makers of ‘Zero’ have planned to launch different promos of the film on each holiday. The first teaser was shared by Shah Rukh himself on his Instagram handle in Januarry, and the second one is going to be unveiled on Eid.

Prior to this, Salman-starrer ‘Tubelight’ had provided the opportunity for the two stars to share screen space, after an extensive gap of many years.

‘Zero’, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, projects Shah Rukh Khan essaying the role of a dwarf.

The movie is slated to release on December 21. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations of sexual assault
Young Palestinians write letter in support of Gigi Hadid’s #FreePalestine tweets

Young Palestinians write letter in support of Gigi Hadid’s #FreePalestine tweets
Arbaaz Khan summoned in IPL betting case

Arbaaz Khan summoned in IPL betting case
Alia Bhatt receives a gift from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister

Alia Bhatt receives a gift from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister
Load More load more