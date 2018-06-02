First look of Salman’s cameo in SRK-starrer ‘Zero’ to release on Eid

MUMBAI: 2018 seems to be a good year for Indian cinema as Bollywood greats such as Shah Rukh Khan, amongst many others, are gearing up for the much-awaited release of their massive projects.



Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Zero’, which will bring together two of the most iconic Khans, Salman and Shah Rukh, is expected to roll out its second teaser on Eid, a close source revealed.

The makers of ‘Zero’ have planned to launch different promos of the film on each holiday. The first teaser was shared by Shah Rukh himself on his Instagram handle in Januarry, and the second one is going to be unveiled on Eid.

Prior to this, Salman-starrer ‘Tubelight’ had provided the opportunity for the two stars to share screen space, after an extensive gap of many years.



‘Zero’, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, projects Shah Rukh Khan essaying the role of a dwarf.

The movie is slated to release on December 21.