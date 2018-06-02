Hindu leader announces reward to thrash Bollywood star Salman Khan

MUMBAI: A leader of a Hindutva outfit floated by former Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s international president, Pravin Togadia, on Thursday announced a cash reward of rupees two lakh for anyone who could thrash superstar Salman Khan, accusing Bollywood’s Dabang star of hurting Hindu sentiments by naming a movie as "Loveratri".

The group of Hindu extremists led by Parashar on Thursday burnt posters of Khan’s movies, raising slogans against the superstar, Indian media reported.

According to report, city president of Hindu Hi Aage has announced a reward of Rs 0.2 million for thrashing Salman Khan in public. Pravin Togadia was reported to have said, “The movie is being produced by Salman Khan by distorting ‘Navratri’ – a religious occasion with which sentiments of lakhs of Hindus are attached. We condemn such intention of Salman Khan and seek ban on the movie. If it is permitted to be screened, we would oppose it tooth and nail.”

The movie "Loveratri" is scheduled to be released in October and features his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.