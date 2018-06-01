Shabnam commends Imran's decision to expel Farooq Bandial from PTI





LAHORE: Renowned actress Shabnam appreciated PTI chief Imran Khan for his decision to expel Farooq Bandial, who allegedly raped and robbed the legendary star, from his party.

In her tweet, Shabnam paid her gratitude to PTI chief for taking a bold decision to make his party free of such people who are allegedly involved in sexual assault. She also thanked the people of Pakistan who took stand against "rapist".





Showing political maturity, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday expelled Farooq Bandial from the party within 24 hours of joining after Khan heard about his heinous crime.

Expelling Farooq Bandiyal from PTI, Imran Khan said, there is no place for ‘convicted criminals’ in his party.



PTI leader Naeemul Haq in his twitter message said, “Farooq Bandial’s entry into PTI was unfortunate. He has been expelled from the party with immediate effect.”





He went on to say, “We have no place for people with such record in our party. He should not even be in any political party.”

According to PTI spokesman Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Imran formed a single-member committee and tasked Naeemul Haq to present the facts within three days, saying that PTI would not compromise moral standards in any case.

Imran Khan took notice after severe criticism on social media came over joining of Farooq Bandial, a transporter from Khushab.

Social media erupted into outrage that a convicted person had joined PTI.

It has been alleged on social media that Farooq Bandial was the prime culprit in renowned actress Shabnam rape and robbery case which occurred in 1978.

The entire gang was given death sentence during General Ziaul Haq's regime, but they pressurized family for pardon.