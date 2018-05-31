Thu May 31, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 1, 2018

Former chief secretary Fazlur Rehman named as Sindh caretaker CM


KARACHI: Former chief secretary Fazlur Rehman was named as the caretaker chief minister of Sindh. The announcement was made during a joint press conference by outgoing Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shaha and opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan on Thursday night.

As per details, some names were suggested during the earlier meeting but the name of former Sindh chief secretary Fazlur Rehman was agreed upon by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

Both the leaders believe that Fazlur Rehman will perform his duties with utmost honesty and as per the expectations of the people.

During the press conference, Murad Ali shah said that it was a difficult task to choose a caretaker chief minister among the other nominees. He hoped that he will play his role most objectively to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

While opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that Fazlur Rehman is a good bureaucrat and will utilise his diverse experience and professional abilities to hold transparent elections so that the political parties could independently take part in the elections and everybody could have same opportunities in the election process.

Rehman served as Sindh chief secretary from 2007 to 2010.

