Thu May 31, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 31, 2018

Imran Khan expels Farooq Bandiyal from PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has expelled Farooq Bandiyal from the party within 24 hours of joining after Khan heard about his heinous crime, saying there is no place for ‘convicted criminals’ in PTI. 

PTI leader Naeemul Haq in his twitter message said, “Farooq Bandiyal’s entry into PTI was unfortunate. He has been expelled from the party with immediate effect.”

He went on to say, “We have no place for people with such record in our party. He should not even be in any political party.”

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan took strict notice of the report that a convicted criminal had become part of the PTI, said party spokesman Fawad Hussain Chaudhry.

He said Imran formed a single-member committee and tasked Naeemul Haq to present the facts within three days, saying that PTI would not compromise moral standards in any case. 

Imran Khan took notice after severe criticism on social media over joining of Farooq Bandiyal, a transporter from Khushab.

Social media erupted into outrage that a convicted person had joined PTI.

It has been alleged on social media that Farooq Bandiyal was the prime culprit in renowned actress Shabnam rape and robbery case. The entire gang was given death sentence during General Ziaul Haq regime, but they pressurized family for pardon.

The rape and robbery case surfaced in 1978.

Farooq Bandiyal had joined PTI a day earlier after holding meeting with Imran Khan.

