Rajkumar Hirani unveils Anushka Sharma’s role in Sanju

The cosmic-cast for perhaps one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of the year, Sanju, was introduced following the trailer release of the biopic, unveiling the character of one more famed actor -Anushka Sharma.

The trailer release of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial had given birth to numerous speculations about the character of Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma, with hearsay asserting that the actor is playing a journalist.

It wasn’t until later that the role of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starlet was unveiled by the director himself, at the trailer launch of the film.

“To showcase a biopic like this, you have to compress few parts into one. Similarly, Anushka Sharma's character is derived from myself and Abhijat. She is playing a biographer from London, and she comes to India. Sanjay wants her to write a book on him whereas she doesn't want to. We were also skeptical at first whether we should do this character or not. So basically she is us, but not as a filmmaker... as a biographer," stated Hirani in conversation with Indian media.

The trailer of the film shows a snippet of the actor asking Sanju, about the number of affairs he has been involved in.

The multi-starrer is featuring several of Bollywood’s luminaries including Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal.