Pakistan can defeat challenges through national cohesion: PM Abbasi

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan has great potential to defeat any challenge ahead through national cohesion.

The prime minister was addressing student officers and faculty of Command and Staff College in Quetta on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa accompanied the PM.

PM Abbasi appreciated sacrifices and contributions of Pakistan Army in bringing back peace to the country.

The prime minister talked about progress Pakistan made during the tenure and challenges facing the country and the way forward.

“Pakistan has great potential and through national cohesion we can defeat any challenge ahead,” he added.