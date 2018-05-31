Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP sticks to July 25 election date

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming General Elections 2018 are scheduled to be held on July 25.

Election Commission of Pakistan issued a code of conduct and the election schedule on Thursday.

The announcement came shortly after the National Assembly was declared to disperse by midnight.

Speaking at a press conference, Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob said that the country was moving towards the elections as per the law and the Constitution.

He stated that a public notice will be issued on June 1, followed by the scrutiny process on June 14. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan can defeat challenges through national cohesion: PM Abbasi

Pakistan can defeat challenges through national cohesion: PM Abbasi
West China Stomatology hospital to enroll Pakistani students

West China Stomatology hospital to enroll Pakistani students
Nasir Durrani recuses himself from caretaker Punjab CM post

Nasir Durrani recuses himself from caretaker Punjab CM post
Nasir Khosa withdraws from race for caretaker Punjab CM

Nasir Khosa withdraws from race for caretaker Punjab CM
Load More load more