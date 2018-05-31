ECP sticks to July 25 election date

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming General Elections 2018 are scheduled to be held on July 25.

Election Commission of Pakistan issued a code of conduct and the election schedule on Thursday.

The announcement came shortly after the National Assembly was declared to disperse by midnight.

Speaking at a press conference, Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob said that the country was moving towards the elections as per the law and the Constitution.

He stated that a public notice will be issued on June 1, followed by the scrutiny process on June 14.