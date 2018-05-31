West China Stomatology hospital to enroll Pakistani students

Beijing: The West China Stomatology Hospital (WCSH) in Chengdu, rated as number one hospital in China for dental and prosthodontics treatment, has expressed keen interest in enrolling Pakistani students in its various disciplines.



The offer was extended in a meeting that took place this morning between the Consul General of Pakistan, Chengdu Muhammad Mudassir Tipu and the Party Secretary, Jing Tan, of the Hospital and her team that included Professor in Prosthodontics and Vice Dean, Jie-Fei Shen and Associate Professor and Vice Dean, Jianxun Sun. The meeting was held at the WCSH.

During the meeting the CG underscored that Pakistan was keen to deepen, expand, and diversify its relationship with the Sichuan province in a gamut of areas and in the pursuit of that objective wished to deepen co-operation between Pakistan’s dental institutions and the WCSH. The CG underlined that the WCSH may consider providing opportunity to bright and competitive Pakistani students to study there.

A higher number of Pakistani students in Sichuan will not only open up brighter prospects for our students but will also lead to strengthening of people-to-people ties between Pakistan and China, added the CG. The leadership of the WCSH concurred.

The Hospital advised that Pakistani students may apply for admission under the prestigious China Scholarship Council as well as Lahore-Chengdu Sister-City scholarships offered by the Chengdu government.

They added that the WCSH, on its part, was seriously considering granting scholarships to Pakistani students. The CG also maintained that Pakistan and WCSH may explore academic co-operation including exchanges of visiting of Professors and dental and prosthodontics experts of two countries.

Mudassir Tipu informed his interlocutors that this April Pakistan, for the first time, participated in the West China Dental Show. Reputable companies of Pakistan dealing with medical and surgical instruments displayed their products in the show. He hoped that the WCSH will consider purchasing dental equipment from Pakistan.

WCSH was established in 1907. For the past 100 years. West China School of Stomatology employs the integration model of teaching, clinical care, and research. This school has faculty and staff of 417. The school offers 5-year bachelor degree programs, 7-year master degree programs, and 8-year doctoral degree programs.