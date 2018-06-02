Vogue Arabia’s new cover celebrates Saudi women finally getting behind wheels

After a revolutionary step taken by the government of Saudi Arabia allowing women to drive vehicles, Vogue Arabia has decided to celebrate the historic step.

The cover of Vogue Arabia’s June edition is celebrating the month that will permit women to steer vehicles by putting Princess Hayfa bint Abdullah Al Saud behind wheels on its cover.

The cover comes as the first issue devoted to the country which presents the Saudi royal donned in white elegant attire with a headscarf, driving a red convertible.

The photo series is shot by famed photographer Boo George who is known to have captured celebrities such as Gigi Hadid for the same magazine as well.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia, the princess voiced her views on the revolutionary step, stating: “In our country, there are some conservatives who fear change. For many, it’s all they have known.”

She further added: “Personally, I support these changes with great enthusiasm. It is easy to comment on other people’s societies and think that your own society is superior, but the Western world must remember that each country is specific and unique. We have strengths and weaknesses but, invariably, it’s our culture, and it’s better to try to understand it than to judge it.”

Speaking about her father the royal had stated: “In some ways, my father was like any father – he loved his children and felt very close to us. I was close to him and knowing that he had a vital role in our country made me respect him even more.”

CEO and publisher of the magazine Shashi Menon commented on the subject saying: “Saudi Arabia, and the Arab world at large, are in the midst of historic changes and we’re thrilled to be highlighting and celebrating the many voices and faces making it happen.”