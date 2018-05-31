Nasir Durrani recuses himself from caretaker Punjab CM post

LAHORE: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Nasir Durrani has recused himself from becoming the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab over health reasons.

Durrani told Geo that his health doesn’t permit him to assume the office of chief minister. “I have conveyed my decision to PML-N and PTI leaders,” he said.

His refusal came shortly after PTI suggested his name along with Professor Hassan Askari.

“PTI has suggested the names of renowned writer and Analyst Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi and Nasir Durrani as Caretaker CM of Punjab,” Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

Earlier, former bureaucrat Nasir Khosa also announced that he was withdrawing his name for the position of caretaker chief minister.

Khosa told Geo News that he has decided not to assume charge as the caretaker chief minister in light of the recent controversy surrounding his candidature.



“I was made controversial in the media [after withdrawal of support] for my candidature for Punjab CM. Given the [current situation], I have decided not to [take charge] as the chief minister,” he said.

Khosa labeled the propaganda against him as “baseless” and regretted that it would have been better if he had been consulted before his name was first put forward for the position.