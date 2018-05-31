Thu May 31, 2018
May 31, 2018

Nisar hits back at Shahbaz over 'immaturity' remarks

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has asked  Shahbaz Sharif to refrain from mentioning things that happened 30 years ago.

In a statement issued on Thursday,  Nisar Ali Khan said Shahbaz Sharif  Shahbaz Sharif should instead spend his energies in steering the party out of troubles .

"Non-seriousness is that despite being president, Shahbaz Sharif is unable to  redress the issues facing the party," said the mercurial leader of the PMLN.

"Immaturity is the  the trait  that  their party leadership have adopted," he said responding to  Shahbaz Sharif   remarks during a media talk that Nisar is immature  and some times needs to be dealt with like a child.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, Shahbaz Sharif had rejected the common perception that Nisar Ali Khan was closer to him than the elder Sharif.

"In reality, he has friendship and brotherhood with Mian Nawaz Sharif, he was my opponent then. I am talking about 1988.

And he used to complain about me to Mian Sahib .

Mian Sahib used to scold me, but if he ever scolded me due to somebody else, it was always Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Chaudhry Sahib is actually Main Sahib's friends and i was acquainted with him through Mian Sahib.

"Obviously, there is something childish about him. And you have to dealt with him like a child," he said jokingly .

Asked whether he would manage to pacify him this time around, the Punjab chief minister said: "God willing

