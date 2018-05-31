Pakistani singer to contest election against Imran, Bilawal, Shahbaz

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad has announced to take part in the upcoming general election.

Speaking at a press conference, the singer said he would contest the election for the National Assembly from the platform of Barabri Party Pakistan.

He said he contest election against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif.

"All these leaders are same, they are not with the people. Elections are contested here with on the basis on money," he said.

He expressing the hope that people would vote for him in the election.

The vocalist applied for registration of his political party to formally enter the electoral politics last year.