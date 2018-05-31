Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk to be sworn in as interim prime minister on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk will take oath of caretaker prime minister on Friday.

The five-year term of the incumbent government would come to an end today at midnight.

The oath taking ceremony of the interim prime minister wold take place at the President House in Islamabad.

President Mamnoon Hussain would administer oath to the caretaker prime minister at a ceremony where Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman, politicians and military officials would be present.

According to Geo News, the interim prime minister is expected to take oath between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm.   

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Interior ministry asks NADRA to suspend Musharraf's CNIC

Interior ministry asks NADRA to suspend Musharraf's CNIC
Shehbaz says Khosa's appointment summary as interim CM can't be withdrawn

Shehbaz says Khosa's appointment summary as interim CM can't be withdrawn
Balochistan Assembly adopts resolution seeking delay in elections

Balochistan Assembly adopts resolution seeking delay in elections
General election to be held on time: ECP

General election to be held on time: ECP
Load More load more