Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk to be sworn in as interim prime minister on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk will take oath of caretaker prime minister on Friday.

The five-year term of the incumbent government would come to an end today at midnight.

The oath taking ceremony of the interim prime minister wold take place at the President House in Islamabad.

President Mamnoon Hussain would administer oath to the caretaker prime minister at a ceremony where Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman, politicians and military officials would be present.

According to Geo News, the interim prime minister is expected to take oath between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm.