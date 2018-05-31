Thu May 31, 2018
World

REUTERS
May 31, 2018

Harvey Weinstein indicted for rape


NEW YORK: The former film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on charges of rape in the first and third degrees, and criminal sexual act in the first degree, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement on Wednesday.

Weinstein´s indictment by a grand jury follows his arrest and court appearance last Friday.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women, with some allegations dating back decades.

He has denied having had nonconsensual sex.

