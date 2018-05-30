Wed May 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 31, 2018

Shehbaz says Khosa's appointment summary as interim CM can't be withdrawn


LAHORE: After PTI’s dramatic move to withdraw the name of Nasir Khosa as caretaker chief minister Punjab, which had been agreed earlier this week, a new debate seems to start as PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif has said that the summary of appointment of caretaker chief minister of the province has been forwarded to the governor and could not be withdrawn.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government reportedly said that it would continue with Nasir Khosa as a caretaker Chief Minister and would not accept PTI’s decision.

Outgoing Chief Minister Shabaz Sharif said that provincial ministry of law had forwarded the summary of caretaker CM to the Punjab governor, who would sign it midnight on Thursday, adding that once the summary forwarded to the governor, cannot be returned.

He further said that the summary is signed only after the completion of five-year constitutional term of the outgoing government.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has withdrawn the name of Nasir Saeed Khosa for the post of caretaker Chief Minister in the interim setup.

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mahmood ur Rashid  said that PTI will propose a new name in a few hours and consult with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the name of Khosa after consultation with the opposition leader.

“Glad to announce that Leader of the opposition Punjab and I have agreed on the name of Nasir Saeed Khosa as caretaker Chief Minister Punjab for interim setup. Another step towards strengthening democratic process,” Chief Minister Sharif tweeted on Tuesday.

