General election to be held on time: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the general election will be held on time.
A spokesperson of the commission Wednesday said the election commission has completed its arrangements and the election schedule will also be issued on time.
More than 105 million voters in the country will choose their representatives for the next five years in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies in the general election.
