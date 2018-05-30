Wed May 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
May 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

General election to be held on time: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the general election will be held on time.

A spokesperson of the commission Wednesday said the election commission has completed its arrangements and the election schedule will also be issued on time.

More than 105 million voters in the country will choose their representatives for the next five years in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies in the general election.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

When did Karachi witness highest ever temperature?

When did Karachi witness highest ever temperature?
Two soldiers martyred in IED explosion in North Waziristan: ISPR

Two soldiers martyred in IED explosion in North Waziristan: ISPR
Job is not completed yet: COAS tells officers

Job is not completed yet: COAS tells officers
PTI under fire over caretaker CM’s fiasco

PTI under fire over caretaker CM’s fiasco
Load More load more