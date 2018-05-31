Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
May 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Salah out ´not more´ than three weeks, still has World Cup hope

Cairo: Mohamed Salah could still play a role for Egypt at the World Cup after the Egyptian Football Association announced Wednesday that the injured Liverpool striker would be out for "not more" than three weeks.

"The football federation reiterates that Salah will be at the World Cup, God willing, and will be out for no longer than three weeks," the federation said after its president Hani Abu Reda and the team doctor met with Salah in Spain, where he is undergoing treatment.

A full three-week absence would likely keep Salah out of action until at least June 17, meaning he would miss Egypt´s opening fixture in Group A against Uruguay on June 15. They then face Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.

Salah arrived for rehabilitation in Valencia on Sunday, the day after he injured his shoulder after being wrestled to the ground by Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final Real Madrid won 3-1.

The Egyptian FA announced on Monday that their star player, who hit a stunning 44 goals for Liverpool last season in all competitions, had started rehabilitation immediately on Sunday in the hope of playing a role in Egypt´s first appearance in the World Cup since 1990.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

ICC believe new T20 leagues are at greatest risk of corruption

ICC believe new T20 leagues are at greatest risk of corruption
Wozniacki into third round with 51-minute thrashing of qualifier

Wozniacki into third round with 51-minute thrashing of qualifier
Messi grabs hat-trick as Argentina canter to 4-0 win

Messi grabs hat-trick as Argentina canter to 4-0 win
Amir eyes golden memory as Pakistan look to finish off England

Amir eyes golden memory as Pakistan look to finish off England
Load More load more