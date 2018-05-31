Wozniacki into third round with 51-minute thrashing of qualifier

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Second seed Caroline Wozniacki cruised into the French Open third round on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-0 thrashing of Spanish qualifier Georgina Garcia Perez.
Reigning Australian Open champion Wozniacki, who can regain the world number one ranking from Simona Halep by winning a second Grand Slam title in Paris, will next play the winner of the all-French clash between Alize Cornet and Pauline Parmentier.
World number 219 Garcia Perez, 26, was playing in the main draw of a major tournament for the first time and was totally outclassed on Court Philippe Chatrier, as Denmark´s Wozniacki won in just 51 minutes.
