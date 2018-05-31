Aamir Khan earned only Rs.11,000 with his debut film

Can you guess how much money Aamir Khan, whom we know as Bollywood’s all-time blockbuster actor, would have earned with his first movie? Eleven thousand in Indian rupees!



“I earned Rs 11,000 for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,” Aamir said recently during the 30th anniversary event for his debut Hindi film QSQT in Mumbai.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) stands as his debut film where he had begun as a full-time actor and it just smashed a whooping success.



Aamir spoke of how life continued with public transport despite the instant hit those days.

“After Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (first commercially hit film), though I had a successful film, did not have money to buy a car. I used to use public transport until I started getting mobbed by people who recognised me in public,” he said.



