Bangladesh recall Abul for Afghan T20s

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled medium pacer Abul Hasan to replace the injured Mustafizur Rahman for next month´s Twenty20 series against Afghanistan in India.
Mustafizur was ruled out after sustaining a toe injury during an Indian Premier League match for Mumbai Indians on May 20.
Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for the first-ever T20 series between the countries in the Indian city of Dehradun from June 3 to 7.
A week later Afghanistan will play their inaugural Test, against India in Bangalore from June 14.
Selectors delayed announcing Mustafizur´s replacement until learning more about the newly-laid pitch at Dehradun´s Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium.
"It was a new ground so we wanted feedback from the team," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.
"They reached Dehradun on Tuesday and found the pitch a bit grassy, so we decided to send a pace bowler. Otherwise we would have sent a spinner."
Abul´s last four Twenty20 internationals were against Pakistan in 2012.
Afghanistan are ranked eighth on the Twenty20 international ranking, two places ahead of Bangladesh.
