Wed May 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 30, 2018

Two soldiers martyred in IED explosion in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two security personnel were martyred when their vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in North Waziristan, Inter Services Public Relations said Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, two soldiers Lance Naik Momin Ali and Sepoy Saleem embraced Shahadat while three others injured when their vehicle struck the IED, planted on track by terrorists near Datakhel.

The injured have been shifted to CMH Peshawar, the ISPR said.

