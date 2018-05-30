Job is not completed yet: COAS tells officers

QUETTA: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said Pakistan was on a positive trajectory of peace and stability due to great sacrifices of security forces and the nation.

"The job is not completed yet and we have to carry forward the gains towards enduring peace," General Bajwa while speaking to officers and faculty of Command and Staff Collage in Quetta on Wednesday.

Acknowledging and hailing contributions and performance of young officers in the operations COAS advised them to continue excelling in profession.

Later, COAS visited Headquarters Southern Command, Quetta where he was briefed about the progress of border fencing along the Balochistan portion of Pak-Afghan border, Quetta Safe City Project and ‘Khushal Balochistan’ initiative.

The army chief expressed his satisfaction on progress of the socio-economic and security initiatives.