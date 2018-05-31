Kendall Jenner is dating NBA star Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and NBA star Ben Simmons are dating and reportedly, it’s been going on for a few weeks.

Sources revealed that ‘Bendall’ were first spotted during a lunch date at the Bevery Hills Hotel and were seen clubbing in Manhattan last week.

A witness told Page Six, about the pair’s apparent night of clubbing in New York City.

“Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle free,”

“They were smiling the night away with their friends,” the source added.

Australia’s highest profile, Ben Simmons, 21, happens to have split from singer Tinashe late last week.

While followers are awaiting updates from Keeping Up with the Kardashians to find more about Bendall, there are twitterati opposing the match.







