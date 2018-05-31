Djokovic into French Open third round for 13th time

PARIS: Former champion Novak Djokovic reached the French Open third round for the 13th time on Wednesday with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-4 win over Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar.

Djokovic, the 2016 Roland Garros champion and former world number one but seeded 20 this year, goes on to face Spain´s 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the last 16.

The Serb fired 39 winners but 33 unforced errors and was broken three times by Munar, the world 155.