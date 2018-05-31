Djokovic into French Open third round for 13th time

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Former champion Novak Djokovic reached the French Open third round for the 13th time on Wednesday with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-4 win over Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar.
Djokovic, the 2016 Roland Garros champion and former world number one but seeded 20 this year, goes on to face Spain´s 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the last 16.
The Serb fired 39 winners but 33 unforced errors and was broken three times by Munar, the world 155.
PARIS: Former champion Novak Djokovic reached the French Open third round for the 13th time on Wednesday with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-4 win over Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar.
Djokovic, the 2016 Roland Garros champion and former world number one but seeded 20 this year, goes on to face Spain´s 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the last 16.
The Serb fired 39 winners but 33 unforced errors and was broken three times by Munar, the world 155.
Comments