Deadlock persists over caretaker CM’s name in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and opposition have failed to pick a new name for the position of caretaker Chief Minister as the deadlock persisted over the withdrawal of Mazoor Afridi’s candidature.

According to sources, opposition leader has refused to propose a new name and insists that Manzoor Afridi be named the caretaker CM as agreed upon by Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

The provincial government, however, proposed the name of Himayatullah Khan.

“Manzoor Afridi is a respected business personality and a non-controversial figure. It is unfortunate that some opposition parties created a controversy regarding his nomination,” PTI’s minister Shaukat Yousafzai told media.

He, however, said that two sides would finalize a new name today.

Another source told Geo that former bureaucrat Ghulam Dastgir was under discussion.

In addition, Justice (retd) Dosh Muhammad and Justice (retd) Mian Ajmal are being named for the post.