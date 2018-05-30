ECP s online scrutiny system to be used for 2018 polls candidates

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is planning to use its online system for transparent scrutiny of candidates for the general election 2018.

A meeting was held here at ECP headquarters in this regard which was attended by DG Information Technology and other officials of ECP and representatives of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and NADRA.

In the previous ECP meetings, it was discussed that there should be online scrutiny system under which FIA, NAB, SBP and FBR will be linked with the ECP to provide necessary information about the contesting candidates to all Returning Officers.

The objective behind introduction of this system was to ensure transparency in scrutiny process of candidates.

Through this software, all details of candidates will be provided to NADRA and the NADRA will further provide details of candidates to ECP and department concerned like FIA, FBR, NAB and SBP.

The ECP will ensure that all details of candidates are available with all Returning Officers during scrutiny process.