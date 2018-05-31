Morgan named in England ODI squads after finger fracture

London: England captain Eoin Morgan has been included in the one-day international squad for matches against Scotland and Australia despite suffering a fractured finger.



Morgan was ruled out of his scheduled appearance for the Rest of the World against the West Indies in a Twenty20 fixture at Lord''s on Thursday after chipping the end of his right ring finger.

Morgan''s county Middlesex confirmed he suffered the injury when he was fielding during the Royal London One-Day Cup match against Somerset on Sunday.

The batsman was set to captain the World XI in a game which is being held to raise funds for stadiums in Dominica and Anguilla damaged by hurricanes last year.

But while he won''t be able to play in that match, Morgan -- England''s limited-overs skipper -- will take charge on June 10 against Scotland and then in five matches against Australia.

The Irishman was named on Wednesday in a 13-man squad to travel to Edinburgh and then one of 14 against Australia in a series starting at The Oval on June 13. Sam Billings will be included against Scotland to deputise for wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, and seamer Tom Curran will bolster the squad by one when he is added to the ranks to face Australia.

This will be the first time England have played in Scotland since May 2014, when they defeated the hosts by 39 runs in Aberdeen.

England, currently number one in the ODI world rankings, defeated Australia 4-1 in a five-match series held in Australia in January.

England''s 13-man squad for the ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid(Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham) England''s 14-man squad for the five-match ODI series against Australia commencing on June 13: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid(Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)