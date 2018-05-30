Islamabad biology professor faces inquiry over harassment allegations

ISLAMABAD: A private collage in Islamabad has requested Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) to open an inquiry against a biology professor accused of harassing and abusing scores of female students during exams.

According to a source, the federal board has set up a committee under Controller Examination to investigate the matter. The committee has already visited the college and recorded statement of the professor.

The professor told the committee that he was very upset and that this was the first time he was accused of sexual harassment during his entire career.

“I have been vising various schools and colleges for 12 years for exams and there has never been a single complaint of this nature,” he told the committee.

The professor has been asked to submit his written statement by Thursday.

Sources add that the private college had also contacted students to get their version after the matter first surfaced on social media.

According to college principal, students complained that the professor had sexually harassed them and made inappropriate remarks.

The principal told Geo that professor had also threatened the students.

The matter came into limelight after one of her victims spoke out against the professor’s inappropriate behavior on her Facebook page.

Top celebrities including Mahira Khan and Hareem Farooq, joined the online debate and praised the girls for naming and shaming the professor.

“Name and shame this man!! Shame on #SadatBashir!! Make an example out of him. May justice be served to all these brave girls and God knows how many before them,” Mahir Khan tweeted.

"I cant even begin to imagine the horror these innocent students went through! Shame on him! And more power to people like #sabaali who gather the courage to speak up against such monsters!!! LETS STOP HIM BEFORE HE FINDS ANOTHER VICTIM," Hareem Farooq wrote on the photosharing app.