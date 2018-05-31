Sonam Kapoor trolled for wearing mangalsutra on wrist

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot after dating for over 4 years.

The happy couple got married on May 8th in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

Soon after the wedding celebrations, the actress took off to attend the Cannes Film Festival. She has continued her work commitments right after her marriage without taking any breaks whatsoever.

Sonam Kapoor has once again found herself in the middle of Twitter frenzy after the actress was spotted wearing her mangalsutra, an auspicious necklace that a groom ties around the bride's neck in an Indian wedding ceremony, as a bracelet during the promotions of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam had a custom-made mangalsutra that she designed for herself, which has Sonam and Anand's sun signs, Gemini and Leo placed on left and right with a solitaire in the middle. People on the social media have lot to comment on the religious aspects of the mangalstura and it being disrespected by the actress by wearing it on the wrist, while some support her choice many condemn the act.

Due to Sonam’s fashion stunt Shilpa Shetty Kundra who has been wearing her mangalsutra on her wrist for a while but went unnoticed till now, has been caught in the fire. Shilpa too is being criticized for choosing to wear her manalsutra as a bracelet rather than on her neck as it is has a religious value attatched.



