Chaudhry Nisar was my opponent, Mian Sahib's friend: Shahbaz

Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday spoke about his relationship with disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Talking to the media aboard a plane, the PML president rejected the common perception that Nisar Ali Khan was closer to him than the elder Sharif.

"In reality, he has friendship and brotherhood with Mian Nawaz Sharif, he was my opponent then. I am talking about 1988.

And he used to complain about me to Mian Sahib .

Mian Sahib used to scold me, but if he ever scolded me due to somebody else, it was always Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Chaudhry Sahib is actually Main Sahib's friends and i was acquainted with him through Mian Sahib.

"Obviously, there is something childish about him. And you have to dealt with him like a child," he said jokingly .

Asked whether he would manage to pacify him this time around, the Punjab chief minister said: "God willingly" .