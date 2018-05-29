Tue May 29, 2018
National

May 29, 2018

IHC directs ECP for fresh delimitation in eight districts

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday turned down the delimitation of constituencies in eight districts and directed Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct fresh delimitation there in accordance of law.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case and announced the judgment in more than 40 identical petitions raising objections over delimitations.

The court declared null and void the delimitations of eight districts including Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Rahimyar Khan, Jhang, Jehlum, Toba Tak Sing, Lower Dir and Batgaram and ordered the ECP to conduct fresh delimitations in accordance of rules.

The court directed the ECP to conduct delimitation in above districts keeping in view the ratio of their populations and disposed off the 40 identical petitions.

It may be mentioned here that a total of 108 petitions were under process with the IHC regarding the objections over delimitation.

