Do we smell a budding romance between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor?

According to word on the street, there may be a budding romance between Bollywood’s bathing young beauty Alia Bhatt and India’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

As per Indian media reports, the ‘Sanju’ actor and the ‘Raazi’ starlet may be jumping on to a romantic connection with each other after the two started working together in the Ayan Mukherji directorial titled ‘Brahmastra’.

The news of the probable flourishing relationship might have also been affirmed by the 35-year-old hero himself as well, after he stated his relationship with Alia is “too new” to talk about, upon being asked about the hearsay by an Indian media outlet.

On the other hand, the ‘Highway’ leading lady has kept her admiration for Ranbir out in the open, from shouting out from rooftops that she has a crush on him to even going as far as expressing her desire to marry him one day.

Aside from that, even in an interview last month the 25-year-old actor has also declared Ranbir as her “biggest crush of all time