Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
May 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afridi to lead ICC World XI against Windies

LONDON: Eoin Morgan has been forced to pull out of the ICC World XI squad for the 31 May Twenty20 International against the Windies at Lord’s due to a fractured finger.

Morgan, England’s limited-overs skipper, had been set to captain the side. He will be replaced as captain by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, while Morgan’s compatriot Sam Billings will take his place in the squad. Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran and England fast bowler Tymal Mills have also been added to the World XI squad.

Afridi has also confirmed the news in his tweet:

Afridi, a leg-spinning all-rounder, represented his country in over 500 international matches and famously broke the record for the fastest ODI century in his maiden international innings as a 16-year-old.

All the proceeds from this match will be used to redevelop stadia in the Caribbean, which were damaged due to hurricanes last year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

ICC believe new T20 leagues are at greatest risk of corruption

ICC believe new T20 leagues are at greatest risk of corruption
Salah out ´not more´ than three weeks, still has World Cup hope

Salah out ´not more´ than three weeks, still has World Cup hope
Wozniacki into third round with 51-minute thrashing of qualifier

Wozniacki into third round with 51-minute thrashing of qualifier
Messi grabs hat-trick as Argentina canter to 4-0 win

Messi grabs hat-trick as Argentina canter to 4-0 win
Load More load more