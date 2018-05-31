Afridi to lead ICC World XI against Windies

LONDON: Eoin Morgan has been forced to pull out of the ICC World XI squad for the 31 May Twenty20 International against the Windies at Lord’s due to a fractured finger.

Morgan, England’s limited-overs skipper, had been set to captain the side. He will be replaced as captain by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, while Morgan’s compatriot Sam Billings will take his place in the squad. Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran and England fast bowler Tymal Mills have also been added to the World XI squad.

Afridi has also confirmed the news in his tweet:



Afridi, a leg-spinning all-rounder, represented his country in over 500 international matches and famously broke the record for the fastest ODI century in his maiden international innings as a 16-year-old.

All the proceeds from this match will be used to redevelop stadia in the Caribbean, which were damaged due to hurricanes last year.