Ranbir unrecognizable in Sanju for even his father Rishi Kapoor

One of Bollywood’s iconic actors Rishi Kapoor is also entirely staggered by his son and Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation as Sanjay Dutt in Sanju.

The 102 Not Out actor has finally revealed what he thinks of his son’s evolutionary role as celebrated actor Sanjay Dutt and he is just as astonished and amazed as the rest of the fans awaiting the imminent release of the biopic.

"The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is the biggest thing, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on (wife) Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt," stated the 65-year-old actor.

He went on to add “You don’t know how emotionally triggered I am right now to the point where Vinod (Chopra) and Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) have shown me this trailer. The first appearance of Ranbir from jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."

Aside from Ranbir, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial that displays the life of Sanjay Dutt is starring Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza.

The Vinod Chopra Films produced biopic will be hitting the theaters on June 29th 2018.



