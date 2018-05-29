Tue May 29, 2018
National

May 29, 2018

Three-month honorarium issue referred to federal cabinet for approval

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the summary regarding payment of honorarium equivalent to three basic pay to all federal government employees has been sent to Federal Cabinet for re-consideration and approval.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice in the National Assembly, moved by Shaikh Salahuddin of MQM, the minister said that after the decision of Supreme Court, Prime Minister has no powers to award honorarium to employees.

The issue of honoranium has been referred to the federal cabinet for consideration.

In the light of Supreme Court’s decision, Rana Afzal Khan said that federal cabinet is authorized to approve or reject the honorarium.

