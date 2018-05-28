Whole new ministry needed to check scale of corruption of Shahbaz Sharif, family: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that a whole new ministry is needed to check the scale of corruption of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his family.



In a tweet on Monday, Imran Khan said, PTI had demanded audit of 56 companies but only 11 were audited. The audit reports revealed irregularities of Rs 166 bn.

He went on to say that all key ministers and MPAs from Punjab were involved through brothers, wives and close family members.

Imran Khan’s comments came hours after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered Rs14.5 million, hidden by former Director General (DG) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahad Cheema, at a showroom of renowned car dealer in Lahore.

The sources said the officials of NAB also seized a luxury car owned by Ahad Cheema from the same showroom located at Jail Road. The worth of the car is whopping Rs11 million.