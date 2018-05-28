Mon May 28, 2018
Sports

AFP
May 28, 2018

Wozniacki sees off Collins in Roland Garros opener

PARIS: Second seed Caroline Wozniacki held off the challenge of American Danielle Collins to ease through their French Open first-round match 7-6 (7/2) 6-1 on Monday.

The Australian Open champion has never reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros, but after a tight first set, she was too strong for surprise Miami semi-finalist Collins, who was making her French Open debut.

The 27-year-old Dane will take over from Simona Halep as world number one if she lifts the title a week on Saturday.

Wozniacki will next face Spanish qualifier and world number 219 Georgina Garcia Perez for a place in the last 32

