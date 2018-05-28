Wozniacki sees off Collins in Roland Garros opener

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Second seed Caroline Wozniacki held off the challenge of American Danielle Collins to ease through their French Open first-round match 7-6 (7/2) 6-1 on Monday.
The Australian Open champion has never reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros, but after a tight first set, she was too strong for surprise Miami semi-finalist Collins, who was making her French Open debut.
The 27-year-old Dane will take over from Simona Halep as world number one if she lifts the title a week on Saturday.
Wozniacki will next face Spanish qualifier and world number 219 Georgina Garcia Perez for a place in the last 32
PARIS: Second seed Caroline Wozniacki held off the challenge of American Danielle Collins to ease through their French Open first-round match 7-6 (7/2) 6-1 on Monday.
The Australian Open champion has never reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros, but after a tight first set, she was too strong for surprise Miami semi-finalist Collins, who was making her French Open debut.
The 27-year-old Dane will take over from Simona Halep as world number one if she lifts the title a week on Saturday.
Wozniacki will next face Spanish qualifier and world number 219 Georgina Garcia Perez for a place in the last 32
Comments