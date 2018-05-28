Malala rejoices at Lord’s as Pakistan hammers England

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai graced the Lord’s stadium in London along with her friends as Pakistan hammered England in the first Test of two-match test series.



The 20-year-old Nobel laureate had taken to twitter to post the celebratory tweet after Pakistan crushed England at the Lord’s cricket ground in London by 9 wickets and lead the series 1-0.

“A beautiful day at Lords cricket ground watching PakVsEng test match. Congratulations to Pakistan team on their spectacular victory,” Malala’s tweet had stated.

Along with the tweet were pictures attached from the game where the activist for female education can be seen wallowing in Pakistan’s triumph.

Ali Tareen, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, can also be spotted among the group of people Malala can be seen surrounded with.