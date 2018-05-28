Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Malala rejoices at Lord’s as Pakistan hammers England

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai graced the Lord’s stadium in London along with her friends as Pakistan hammered England in the first Test of two-match test series.

The 20-year-old Nobel laureate had taken to twitter to post the celebratory tweet after Pakistan crushed England at the Lord’s cricket ground in London by 9 wickets and lead the series 1-0.

“A beautiful day at Lords cricket ground watching PakVsEng test match. Congratulations to Pakistan team on their spectacular victory,” Malala’s tweet had stated.

Along with the tweet were pictures attached from the game where the activist for female education can be seen wallowing in Pakistan’s triumph.

Ali Tareen, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, can also be spotted among the group of people Malala can be seen surrounded with.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Whole new ministry needed to check scale of corruption of Shahbaz Sharif, family: Imran

Whole new ministry needed to check scale of corruption of Shahbaz Sharif, family: Imran
NAB recovers over Rs14 million, a luxury car hidden by Ahad Cheema

NAB recovers over Rs14 million, a luxury car hidden by Ahad Cheema
Former bureaucrat Nasir Khosa to be Punjab caretaker CM

Former bureaucrat Nasir Khosa to be Punjab caretaker CM
PML-N man gets beaten up by Nawaz Sharif’s security after attempted hand-shake

PML-N man gets beaten up by Nawaz Sharif’s security after attempted hand-shake
Load More load more