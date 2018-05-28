At least 32 dead in Ethiopia landslides: official

ADDIS ABABA: Landslides caused by heavy rain killed at least 32 people in southern Ethiopia over the weekend, the government said on Monday.

The Government Communication Affairs Office (GCAO) said nine people died in the Gamo Gofa zone, with 17 injured.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcast Corporate on Sunday reported that 23 people were killed in a landslide in the Sidama zone.

Six people were badly injured, Fana reported.

Countries across the Horn of Africa have recently struggled to cope with heavy rains.

Last week, flooding and strong winds caused by Cyclone Sagar killed at least 25 people in Djibouti and Somaliland, while heavy flooding left 21 dead in Somalia, according to the UN´s humanitarian coordinator OCHA.