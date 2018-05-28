Mon May 28, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
May 28, 2018

Former champion Wawrinka knocked out of French Open

PARIS: Former champion Stan Wawrinka was knocked out of the French Open first round on Monday, losing to Spain´s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Wawrinka, runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2017, has been plagued by a knee injury and arrived in Paris having won just one match on clay in Geneva last week, the 33-year-old´s first event in three months.

Garcia-Lopez, the 34-year-old world number 67, will face Russia´s Karen Khachanov for a place in the last 32.

