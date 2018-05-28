Former champion Wawrinka knocked out of French Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Former champion Stan Wawrinka was knocked out of the French Open first round on Monday, losing to Spain´s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.
Wawrinka, runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2017, has been plagued by a knee injury and arrived in Paris having won just one match on clay in Geneva last week, the 33-year-old´s first event in three months.
Garcia-Lopez, the 34-year-old world number 67, will face Russia´s Karen Khachanov for a place in the last 32.
PARIS: Former champion Stan Wawrinka was knocked out of the French Open first round on Monday, losing to Spain´s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.
Wawrinka, runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2017, has been plagued by a knee injury and arrived in Paris having won just one match on clay in Geneva last week, the 33-year-old´s first event in three months.
Garcia-Lopez, the 34-year-old world number 67, will face Russia´s Karen Khachanov for a place in the last 32.
Comments