Azarenka´s French Open return ended by Siniakova

PARIS: Former world number one Victoria Azarenka´s return to Grand Slam tennis lasted just two sets as the Belarusian slumped to a 7-5, 7-5 loss to Katerina Siniakova in the French Open first round on Monday.
Azarenka, who missed much of last season after being embroiled in a custody battle over her son, was broken to love in the 12th games of each set to be dumped out by world number 57 Siniakova.
The two-time Australian Open champion has now won just two matches at Roland Garros in the last five years.
Czech Siniakova moves onto a second-round match with Ukraine´s Kateryna Kozlova, who stunned defending champion Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday, in a part of the draw in which the only remaining seed is number 26 Barbora Strycova.
It was Azarenka´s first Grand Slam match since losing to Simona Halep in the Wimbledon fourth round last July.
