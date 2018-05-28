PML-N man gets beaten up by Nawaz Sharif’s security after attempted hand-shake

LAHORE: A PML-N supporter received a thrashing at the hands of Nawaz Sharif’s security team after his attempted hand-shake on Monday.

The unfortunate incident took place in Lahore, where PML-N leaders gathered to mark the country’s 1998 nuclear tests.

According to footage aired by Geo, a middle-aged man can be seen rushing toward Nawaz Sharif.He extended his hand towards Nawaz Sharif before he was whisked away by security team and got badly beaten up.

Later, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique intervened, rescued the man and hugged him.

The former prime minister also embraced the thrashed worker after his clearance.

Maryam Nawaz, who was also present at the venue, denounced the aggressive response of the security officers, saying that 'supporters have a special relationship with their quaid [leader].'