Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N man gets beaten up by Nawaz Sharif’s security after attempted hand-shake

LAHORE: A PML-N supporter received a thrashing at the hands of Nawaz Sharif’s security team after his attempted hand-shake on Monday.

The unfortunate incident took place in Lahore, where PML-N leaders gathered to mark the country’s 1998 nuclear tests.

According to footage aired by Geo, a middle-aged man can be seen rushing toward Nawaz Sharif.He extended his hand towards Nawaz Sharif before he was whisked away by security team and got badly beaten up.

Later, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique intervened, rescued the man and hugged him.

The former prime minister also embraced the thrashed worker after his clearance.  

Maryam Nawaz, who was also present at the venue, denounced the aggressive response of the security officers, saying that 'supporters have a special relationship with their quaid [leader].'

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Former bureaucrat Nasir Khosa to be Punjab caretaker CM

Former bureaucrat Nasir Khosa to be Punjab caretaker CM
Aseefa spotted distributing iftar boxes to the needy in Karachi

Aseefa spotted distributing iftar boxes to the needy in Karachi
Pakistan army orders Asad Durrani's name be put on ECL, launches probe into his book

Pakistan army orders Asad Durrani's name be put on ECL, launches probe into his book
Imran, Bilawal congratulate former top judge for appointment as caretaker PM

Imran, Bilawal congratulate former top judge for appointment as caretaker PM
Load More load more