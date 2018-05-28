Twitterati rejoice Pakistan’s victory against England

KARACHI: Pakistan scored a thumping victory against England by a margin of nine wickets Sunday, taking over #ENGvPAK on social media after the first Test at Lord’s.

While the second Test at Headingley starts on Friday, Twitterati are rejoicing Pakistan’s victory for now leading the two-match series 1-0.

Taking to Twitter, International Cricket Council lauded Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas for acing #ENGvPAK’s as man of the match – Abbas had an impressive eight for 64 in the game after a second-innings haul of four for 41 in 17 overs.

Amir finished with innings figures of four for 36.





