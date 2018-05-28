Twitterati rejoice Pakistan’s victory against England

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan scored a thumping victory against England by a margin of nine wickets Sunday, taking over #ENGvPAK on social media after the first Test at Lord’s.
While the second Test at Headingley starts on Friday, Twitterati are rejoicing Pakistan’s victory for now leading the two-match series 1-0.
Taking to Twitter, International Cricket Council lauded Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas for acing #ENGvPAK’s as man of the match – Abbas had an impressive eight for 64 in the game after a second-innings haul of four for 41 in 17 overs.
Amir finished with innings figures of four for 36.
KARACHI: Pakistan scored a thumping victory against England by a margin of nine wickets Sunday, taking over #ENGvPAK on social media after the first Test at Lord’s.
While the second Test at Headingley starts on Friday, Twitterati are rejoicing Pakistan’s victory for now leading the two-match series 1-0.
Taking to Twitter, International Cricket Council lauded Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas for acing #ENGvPAK’s as man of the match – Abbas had an impressive eight for 64 in the game after a second-innings haul of four for 41 in 17 overs.
Amir finished with innings figures of four for 36.
Comments