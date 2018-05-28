Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
May 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Twitterati rejoice Pakistan’s victory against England

KARACHI: Pakistan scored a thumping victory against England by a margin of nine wickets Sunday, taking over #ENGvPAK on social media after the first Test at Lord’s.

While the second Test at Headingley starts on Friday, Twitterati are rejoicing Pakistan’s victory for now leading the two-match series 1-0.

Taking to Twitter, International Cricket Council lauded Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas for acing #ENGvPAK’s as man of the match – Abbas had an impressive eight for 64 in the game after a second-innings haul of four for 41 in 17 overs.

Amir finished with innings figures of four for 36.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Wozniacki sees off Collins in Roland Garros opener

Wozniacki sees off Collins in Roland Garros opener
Malala rejoices at Lord’s as Pakistan hammers England

Malala rejoices at Lord’s as Pakistan hammers England
Former champion Wawrinka knocked out of French Open

Former champion Wawrinka knocked out of French Open
Azarenka´s French Open return ended by Siniakova

Azarenka´s French Open return ended by Siniakova
Load More load more