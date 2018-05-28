Priyanka’s emotional appeal for Rohingya Muslims

Priyanka Chopra, actress and a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations' children's agency, in an emotional appeal has urged the world to be more compassionate to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya children who desperately need help in Bangladeshi camps where they've been sheltered.



Priyanka Chopra visited camps in Cox's Bazar bordering Myanmar and passed time with the desperate children at safe homes, makeshift schools and helped them in this time of need.

"I'm here on behalf of children. I'm too small, I feel, to speak about political situation like this. I'm not someone who believes in a blame game. I think that creates more hatreds and animosities," the former Miss World said.

"Open your heart to the children," Chopra, a star in India's Hindi films, urged the world community in the interview with a news agency. "Be compassionate for the sake of the humanity," she said.

During her visit to the camps Chopra saw children being screened for malnutrition, a statement by UNICEF said. With 163,295 children younger than 5 years old living in the camps, UNICEF's nutrition centers offer a vital lifeline by screening and treating children for malnourishment and teaching new mothers breastfeeding practices to help make sure their babies have the best possible start in life during the critical first 1,000-day period, it said.