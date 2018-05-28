PIA yet to pay two months’ salary to Sarfraz and other sportspersons

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has yet to pay salary for the last two months to many of its sportspersons including captain Sarfraz Ahmed who plays for the cricket team of the international carrier.

Speaking to Geo News, PIA spokesman Mashood Tajwar clarified that the salaries are not being withheld deliberately, adding that the delay occurred due to technical glitch in the attendance system.

"The salary is withheld automatically due to a time management system where the players are marked absent," he said.

He added that the names of the players including Sarfraz have not been updated in the system which exempted them from marking their attendance.

He assured that the matter will be resolved in a couple of days.

It is pertinent to mention that PIA's hockey, football, and other sports players and many Olympians are yet to be paid by the international carrier.



